Obituary: Steven Ray Kapphan

Steven Ray Kapphan, 59, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2025.

Steven was born on November 22, 1966, in Havre to Edward and Margie (Pie Pot) Kapphan. He completed his GED. Over the years, he was passionate about cars and loved being outdoors. He used both to his advantage as he was a mechanic and loved lawn care. He worked in both career fields throughout his life.

He is survived by his daughters, Michaela (Ryan) Weiler of Great Falls and Skye Bruno of Billings; son, Michael Bussard of Billings; sister, Marilyn Gunderson; stepsister, Anna Rakes; brothers, Richie Kapphan of Great Falls and Vernon (Cindy) Kapphan of California, Eugene and Glen Kapphan, both of Germany, stepbrothers, Jesse Rakes of Ohio and Mike (Donna) Rakes of Oregon; five grandchildren, Brayden, Ryker, Phoenix, Willow, and Mathew; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

