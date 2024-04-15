Obituary: Sue M. Quinn

Sue M. Quinn of Monarch passed away April 7, 2024. Sue was born February 15, 1933, in Salida, Colorado to William and Opal Hamilton. She was a graduate of Natrona County High School, class of 1950 and would later earn her associate degree in business from Great Falls Vo-Tech.

Sue married Gerald “Jerry” Noland. Together, they had four children. When their children were young, Sue owned a day nursery and when the girls were in grade school, Sue became their girl scout leader. Jerry and Sue also owned a Kirby distributorship for many years. As her children grew older, Sue went to work as a waitress and bar tender. Her very last and one of her most favorite jobs was running the daycare at Showdown Ski Resort.

Sue had many hobbies and interests. She made ceramics, dolls, and doll clothes. She was an excellent seamstress, making many clothes for her daughters, including her daughter Sue’s wedding dress. She made beautiful quilts and could knit and crochet. Sue was a fabulous cook and loved to cook for her family. She was also very adventurous, she traveled throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico. She also loved playing cards with her Monarch gang and playing with her many pets throughout her life.

Sue was compassionate, resourceful, and resilient as she faced some of life’s tragedies, including the murder of her husband, Willie in 1976 at the bar where he bartended, the two years battle she fought caring for her husband Don who died of Pancreatic Cancer in 1955, and the death of her daughter Sue in 2022, who was her joy.

Survivors include her son, Roscoe William (Cindy) Noland of Helena, MT; daughters, Karen Lee (Gary) Grindeland of Great Falls, MT, Jerri Marie Noland of Vancouver, WA; grandchildren, Adria Balkoski, Michael Balkoski, Andrea Panter, Laura Noland, Bill Noland, Brendon Noland; great grandchildren, Jestin Balkoski, Caidyn Noland, Ashlynn Panter, Balee Panter.

