Obituary: Sunday Mae Flatt

Sunday Mae Flatt passed away peacefully on January 21, 2025, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana. Sunday was born on August 12th, 1956, to Clark Fontaine and Bonnie in Butte, Montana. She spent her childhood in Butte and was able to go on and successfully earn her GED diploma.

She met Jerry Flatt in Idaho and the two ran off to the Hitching Post Wedding Chapel in Coeur d’Alene, to get married. They had one son, Bobby Joe. Sunday and Jerry were married for twelve years before their marriage ended in divorce.

Sunday had a huge heart and loved everyone she encountered. Some of her favorite things to do included thrift shopping and singing along to Patsy Cline songs on the record player. Her favorite song was “Crazy” by Patsy Cline. Sunday also loved John Wayne and Root Beer, but it had to be the A&W brand. She also loved her pets tremendously.

Sunday is survived by her son, Bobby Joe Flatt; daughter-in-law, LaRee Flatt; sisters, Ester, BB, Vicki, and Rexanna; brother, Tracy Fontaine; her grandparents, Ruth and Alice; granddaughter, Makaila Rose; five grandsons, Troy, Brandon, Timothy, Matt, Bobby Joe; and seven great grandkids.

