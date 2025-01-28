Obituary: Sylvia Faye (Henderson) Kriedeman

Sylvia Faye “Sissy” Kriedeman, 75, of Great Falls, MT passed away on the morning of January 27, 2025. Born on November 6, 1949, in Great Falls, MT to Harold and Clara (LaMere) Henderson; Sissy was one of Ten children.

Raised in Great Falls, Sissy attended local schools and in 1978, she met and married the love of her life Roger Dean Kriedeman Sr.; the couple shared 28 years and raised 11 of their own children before his passing in 2007. Sissy loved her family and gained joy from being a homemaker and caring for her children and Grandchildren. She was fun loving, always ready for a game of cards, playing bingo, dice or keno; She never turned down a dance with Roger.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Roger Kriedeman Sr.; parents Harold and Clara Henderson; daughters Billie Jo Henderson, Baby girl Gardipee and Melissa Gardipee; brothers Harvey, Henry, Allen, Harold, Billy and Holly Henderson; sisters Annette (Toot), Rita Henderson and Barbara Komeotis.

Sylvia is survived by her sons Billy, Michael and Richard Kriedeman; including step; Roger Jr, and Carl Kriedeman ; daughters Barbara Henderson, Maria Gardipee, Valaire Gardipee and Jacqueline Kriedeman; including step; Vicki Kriedeman Sister; Judy Carrier; brother Joseph Henderson; along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. A viewing is planned for Tuesday January 28, 2025, from 6-9PM and a Memorial Service on Friday January 31, 2025, at 2PM both in the Croxford Funeral Home chapel.

