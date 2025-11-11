Obituary: Tallulah Jane Herford

Tallulah Jane Herford, 82, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, 3826 7th Ave N, Great Falls. Her memorial service will be available on Zoom with an address of 99047599093 and passcode of 154530.

Tallulah was born on July 30, 1943, to Lee and Grace (Walters) Weaver in Andalusia, Alabama. She had one sister and five brothers. After completing school in Andalusia, she started working as a secretary until deciding to open a daycare in Great Falls which she ran successfully for over 15 years.

She met August “Gus” Herford June of 1962, and they married in August of 1962. Together they had three sons. They were together for over 62 years. He passed away earlier this year.

Tallulah was a devout Jehovah’s Witness since 1969. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed family and friends sharing her hospitality with a good home cooked meal. She also enjoyed sewing, needle point, and quilting.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas and Stephen Herford, both of Great Falls; sister, Nina Contestable of Grand Bay, AL; brother, Frank Weaver of Jonesboro, TN; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gus; son, James Herford; parents; and brothers, Ray, Cecil, Herbert, and Charles Weaver.

