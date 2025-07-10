Obituary: Tammie Ann Smith

Tammie Ann Smith (HBIC), 44, passed away peacefully in Great Falls, Montana, on June 3rd, 2025, after a courageous battle with colon cancer. Tammie was born on October 26th, 1980, in Bozeman, Montana, to Randy Milner and Robin Dorsey.

In her early years, Tammie and her family relocated to Pueblo, Colorado, where she spent much of her childhood until 1997. That year, she moved to Helena, Montana, and later settled in Great Falls in 2009, a place she called home for the rest of her life.

Tammie dedicated her later years to working in childcare, but her proudest role was being a mother to her three handsome boys: Kodiak Blaine (26), Jaden Blaine (23), and Elijah Stanfield (20). She adored her sons deeply and was endlessly proud of the men they’ve become.

One of their favorite pastimes together was packing up for spontaneous camping trips to soak in the beauty of Montana’s great outdoors. Before her passing, Tammie and her family had exciting plans to relocate to Arizona to support Elijah as he embarked on his college football journey.

Tammie was known by those closest to her as spunky, sassy, and full of life. Her presence lit up the room she walked into, and her love for family and friends ran deep. She was the kind of woman who told it like it was, with honesty, humor, and heart. Tammie lived by the motto “Live, Laugh, Love”, and that she did.

Tammie also shared an unbreakable bond with her dear friend Tre Boomer, who was more like a brother than a friend. He was a constant source of support, strength, and joy in Tammie's life. Their friendship will be remembered as a beautiful example of chosen family, Tre has been and always will be there for her boys.

She is survived by her father Randy Milner; her sons Kodiak, Jaden, and Elijah; her sister Linda; her brother Sean Allen and Tre Boomer; and her five beautiful grandchildren: Cruz, Luka, Maddyn, Aurora, and Javan.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Robin Dorsey.

Tammie’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who were lucky enough to know her. She loved fiercely, laughed loudly, and lived unapologetically. We will miss her every single day.

