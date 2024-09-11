Obituary: Tammy Lee Bernice Widseth

Tammy Lee Bernice Widseth was born in 1969 in Lewistown, Montana. She graduated from high school at Peoria High School (Phoenix, AZ). Then went on to obtain an associate’s degree in Sign Language Interpreting at Phoenix College. She also obtained an associate’s degree in Medical Transcription at Great Falls College MSU.

Tammy used her love for Sign Language and children, which allowed her the opportunity to work within the many different schools within the Phoenix-Metro area. And because of her never-ending strive to help our fellow man, she also freelanced in the community whenever possible.

Tammy took a break from interpreting to help raise our two wonderful kids. Along with making the move to Great Falls. As the kids grew up, Tammy once again had the rewarding time of interpreting in the schools as well as freelancing for the more adult community.

She was a sign language interpreter for close to 20 years before her battle with Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP) resulted in her having to retire from signing. She did go back to school years later for medical transcription in the hopes to be able to work from home.

She met her best friend, the love of her life, and father to her two children, Brian, at a Catholic Church supply warehouse in Phoenix, AZ. Tammy and Brian spent 35 wonderful years together, with many adventures. She and Brian had two children, Taytum and Dane.

Tammy spent many years battling her medical diagnoses. Always striving to make the most of everything and advocating for those with disabilities. She was more than her diagnosis and never let it define who she was. She was always working to motivate others to see past their disabilities and love the person within. “She was the most positive disabled person I ever knew” (Brian).

In her free time, she loved to promote Ketones through the company Pruvit. She loved creating media posts where she signed to various music. Her favorite singer was Andy Grammar who sings her favorite song “Don’t Give Up on Me”. Tammy was such a unique, rare individual that had a rare medical disorder, so she took on the mascot of a Unicorn. She was proud to be a unicorn and enhanced her looks by having pink stripes throughout her hair as pink was her favorite color.

Tammy passed away on August 30, 2024, at 11:11 a.m. (her favorite angel numbers for time) in Great Falls, Montana. Her Life Celebration will be held on September 20, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel.

