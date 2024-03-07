Obituary: Tanner William Fairhurst Kralich

Tanner William Fairhurst Kralich, Tanman, was born on February 29, 1996, in Great Falls, MT to Paula Fairhurst Kralich and Joza Kralich. Throughout childhood, Tanner gave himself the nickname- the King of Krash, which fit perfectly. He loved to go on adventures, watch Scooby-Doo and play Cops and Robbers with his sister and cousins.

Tanner graduated from Paris Gibson Education Center in 2014 after receiving a concussion playing football for Centerville High School. He then went on to start working with Rugrats Flooring where he learned the trade of carpet and tile laying. Finally, he got his dream Job at the Calumet Montana Refinery where he was able to work side by side with his favorite person- his mom. Tanner was so proud of receiving his white hat, loved his job (Best Job in the World Boys) and all who he worked with.

Anyone who knew him, knew how much he loved and cared for his mom and sister. In his free time, Tanner loved to go to football games, especially the Apple Cup with his papa and uncles, bust a move with his mom at any bar on the “correct side of the river”, and play video games with his best little buddy / BFF Kaleb.

Tanner is survived by his mother, Paula; father, Joza (Jodi); sister, Gensen (Tony); niece, Miya; brother, Kyler; grandmother, Grace; aunt, Dena; uncle, Randy; cousins, Sydnee and RJ; and his baby boy / dog, Bad Boone.

