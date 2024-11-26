Obituary: Teresa "Teri" Catherine Leese

Teresa “Teri” Catherine Leese, aged 59, passed away on the morning of November 20, 2024, due to a heart attack and complications of diabetes.

Born in Murray, Utah on April 17, 1965, Teresa was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes at age eight. Despite its challenges, including loss of eyesight in her 20s and multiple transplants, Teresa lived with remarkable courage and resilience.

Teresa grew up in Lolo, attending Woodman School and Big Sky High School. She graduated from the University of Montana in 1997 with a B.A. with honors, in Social Work, a significant achievement as a blind student.

She worked for over 25 years at the Montana School for the Deaf & Blind as a Cottage Life Attendant/Resident Advisor, where her love and guidance impacted countless students.

Teresa met Thomas Howse in 1995, and their devoted relationship endured until her passing. She loved hunting, camping, fishing, and dogs. She was passionate about organ donation through Donate Life. The Parade of Lights and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation dinners were highlights in her life.

Teresa is survived by her partner, Thomas of Great Falls; her parents, Mert and Rita Leese of Missoula; her siblings, Deborah Leese (Jack) Odyk, Linette (Mike) Lemm, and Rod (Sherie) Leese; Andrew Cuevas; her dogs, Brindle and Onyx; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

