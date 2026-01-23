Obituary: Terrell Johnson

Terrell Gage Johnson born on January 20th, 2000, was suddenly taken from his family on January 9th 2026. Terrell loved his mother with everything and was always worried about her as if he was the parent. For his 25 years that he got to live, he always lived it to the fullest. And loved his family to the fullest and made sure to check in on everyone he could when he could. He was always the light that shined bright and made sure that you knew that you were cared about and loved.

He attended Harlem schools and then Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Oklahoma and graduated as Class Valedictorian in 2018. Terrell was awarded The Gates Scholarship and attended Columbia University in New York City. After attending college for a year Terrell decided to take a break from school and moved to Oklahoma for a short while and returned to Montana. He was attending the University of Montana, Missoula through online courses.

He worked in various positions including Customer Service, Cashier, Tribal Health, Environmental departments. He recently started he own Phone Repair Company. He always gave it 110% in whatever he was doing at the moment and it always showed. He excelled in everything that he did. He was outgoing, adventurist and loved trying new things that hadn’t been afforded to him, given his background. He always was focused on family inclusion and always wanted to make sure that his cousins were able to experience the most they could in the area they were at. He was always making sure that he knew all his family and that he touched base with all of them even if it was a first time or the hundredth time he talked with them.

He was very outspoken and did not beat around the bush in anyway. He always said what was on his mind at the time no matter what anyone thought or said.

Terrell is survived by his Parents: Joyce (Vernon) Cochran, Sister: Chantell Talks Different, Brothers: Christopher and Carter Johnson, Grandparents: Thea Kirkaldie, Douglas (Roberta) Messerly, Edgar Johnson, Uncles: Douglas (Ashley) Messerly Jr., Steven Messerly, Jeffrey Messerly, Colby Messerly, Special Aunts: Randi WhitePlume, Sara Wilson Ditmar, Jessica Stiffarm, Hannah Has Eagle, Leslie Cochran, Talayna Oats, and Diane “Storm” Johnson, Many Cousins (too many to count) and a niece and nephew.

He is proceeded In Death by: Great Grandparents: Edgar (Belva) Johnson, Glen “Hop” & Mary Leona “Clocky” Messerly, Grandparents: Tommy Cochran, Mike Messerly, Dean Messerly, Robert Messerly, David Messerly, Elgin Johnson, Diane “Pee Wee” Healy, Marjorie “Snooks” Snell, Barbara Ball, Carol Jean Doney.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Wilderness Funeral Home website.