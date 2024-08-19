Obituary: Terrence "Terry" P. Regan

Terry Regan passed away peacefully on August 16, 2024, at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT, after a life of service to God and His Church.

Terrence Patrick Regan was born on August 1, 1941, in Great Falls, MT to Leonard and Rosemary (Gies) Regan.

After graduating from Great Falls High School, he went on to college seminary at St. Edward’s in Kenmore, Washington.

Following his graduation from St. Thomas Seminary Fr. Terry was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings on May 18, 1968.

During his time as a priest, he served all over the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings. For a number of years he served in Billings, including at Central Catholic High School, St. Pius X Parish, Holy Rosary Parish, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, and St. Patrick’s Co-Cathedral.

However, he was not limited to Billings, as he also served at St. Luke’s Parish in Great Falls and at the parishes in Miles City, Cascade, Fort Shaw, and Circle. In 1993, he was assigned to the Stanford cluster of parishes, where he served for 18 years before retiring to Great Falls.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.