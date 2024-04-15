Obituary: Terry Ann Rearden

Terry Ann Rearden, 69, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2024, with her daughters, granddaughters, sisters, and puppy by her side. Terry was born on July 2, 1954, in Great Falls, Montana to Raymond and Esther (Eschenbacher) Genereux. She was raised in Great Falls with her four sisters, attending Valley View Elementary School, West Junior High, and graduating from Charles M. Russell High School in 1972.

She married James Larry Rearden on September 9, 1972. From that union, they had three children. Terry was a loving, nurturing, dedicated, loyal, and fun-loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. Her personable, giving, and supportive nature reached beyond her family and friends, and her sense of humor brightened the lives of those she encountered. Terry had a soft spot for animals, taking in multiple rescues. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, camping, traveling, and spending time with her family in Montana and Vermont.

Terry was a people person who thrived in customer service, starting with the Burger Master in high school. While raising her young children, she cleaned houses; once they were in school, she owned her own business, Suntana of Montana, from 1989 to 2002. She then worked at the Buffalo Nickel Casino where her customers became like family. Terry later spent many years working as a House Parent and Supervisor at the Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home as well as serving as Head Cook at the Great Falls Senior Center before retiring in 2019. She was a remarkable cook.

Terry is survived by her two daughters, Emily Rearden of Great Falls, Montana and Erin (Shawn) Dolan of Saint George, Vermont; three grandchildren, Aiden, Hadley, and Isla Dolan; sisters, Rita Emond, Carol Wells, Sandy Richards, and Ruby Genereux; and countless cousins, nieces, and nephews.

