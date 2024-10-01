Obituary: Terry Duane Boyd

Terry Duane Boyd passed away on September 27, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana. Terry was born on October 30,1962, in Great Falls, Montana to Donald and Dolly Boyd.

Terry worked for the family business for years as a painter and also did dry wall. He was a volunteer for the Black Eagle Fire Department years ago.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and NASCAR. His favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt Jr. #8 car. He also loved spending time with his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his son, Shawn Boyd Cotton; sisters, Kendra (Gary) Styren, and Brenda (Mark) Grasmick; brothers, Donnie Boyd Jr., and Weylin (Brad) Wilcott.

