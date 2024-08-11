Obituary: Terry L. Williamson

Our family is deeply saddened to share the news of the recent passing of Terry L. Williamson, age 79, on August 4, 2024.

Terry suffered from numerous health issues and bravely tried so hard to fight them but lost the battle.

The toughest battle was the loss of his wife of almost 42 years, Lynn “Fred” in January. We are comforted knowing they are reunited again.

Terry was such a kind and caring man. He loved bowling and baseball. Terry and Lynn "Fred" touched many lives sharing their love for baseball.

Terry is survived by daughters, Tina Williamson of Red Lodge, MT and Tammy Shovar of Billings, MT; nieces, Tami Buyan-Wetsch (Scott) of Billings, MT and Candi Stanton (Elvin) of Newcastle, WY; siblings, Gary Williamson, Jan Connell (Rick), Bob Williamson (Vickie) Lynn Walls, and Mary Williamson (Derke) all of Great Falls; along with numerous grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many friends.

