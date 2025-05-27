Obituary: Terry Lee Wiseman

Terry Lee Wiseman passed away in Great Falls, MT, on May 19th, 2025, at the age of 76. He was born to James Wiseman and Dorothy Tiggleman on January 25th, 1949, in Grand Rapids, MI. His family relocated to Phoenix, AZ, in 1958, where Terry spent the next ten years before moving to Great Falls, MT, in 1968.

In Great Falls, Terry met and fell in love with Sally Ann and her daughter Pauline Marie Andrusiak, they tied the knot on January 12th, 1972. Shortly thereafter they gave birth to their daughter Melanie Ann Wiseman in 1974. They were married for 17 years before divorcing in 1989. During that time, Terry and his daughter Melanie spent a year in Belgium with the USAF but ultimately settled back in Great Falls. Fifteen years later, Terry met Eileen Lanette Eustance and the two settled into their Fairfield Bench Home. They were married on November 23rd, 2004, and were together for 14 years before Eileen passed away in 2018. Terry, along with Eileen’s previous children; Tommy (Becky) Bush, Joliene Bush, and Michelle Iserloth suffered a deep loss when Eileen passed.

After the loss of Eileen, his true love became his 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Spiderman Custom. Terry could frequently be found firing up the Vette to “grab some milk”, he often took scenic trips all throughout Montana with his love and babied his girl. He was often known to sleep with her key.

Terry served in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1991 and honorably retired out of Malmstrom Air Force Base, MT. After retiring from the military, Terry worked as a commercial truck driver from 1991 to 2002 and served as a transport driver for hot shot firefighters heading to active fires all over the state of Montana. Terry spent many nights with the firefighters in the wilderness dealing with “camp cough” from the wildfire smoke.

In his free time, some of Terry’s hobbies included fishing, hunting, camping, and he was a gifted photographer. The love he shared with his daughters will always be remembered and dearly missed for many years to come. He will always have a special place in everyone’s heart he touched.

He is survived by his daughters, Pauline (Bill) Conway and Melanie (Jason) Dewing; his brothers, James (Barb) Wiseman and Greg (Diana) Wiseman; his grandchildren Nicole (James) Zarling of Maricopa, AZ, Tiffany (Tristan) Zarling, Aiden Dewing, and Katie Dewing, of Great Falls, and a great-grandson Emmett James.

