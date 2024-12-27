Obituary: Thelma Ann (DeCelles) Aldridge

Thelma Ann (DeCelles) Aldridge was born on February 14, 1951, in Choteau to Mathew and Doris DeCelles and was raised in Hays. She lived most of her life in Great Falls. She passed away peacefully on December 8, 2024.

The adventure of Thelma’s life began on the Rocky Mountain Front and progressed quickly to the high line. She attended Hays Mission School and Flandreau Indian School and eventually settled in Great Falls. She was a true Montana woman, balancing strength and boldness with kindness and generosity.

Great Falls is where she forged her life. She married William Aldridge and lived with him for 37 years, constructing a life, family, and home together. Their house was a refuge for extended family and friends. Together they raised five children. Cherish Ann, her daughter, gave her purpose and joy. Her frybread was legendary. She loved telling stories, playing cribbage, and rooting for the Grizzlies. Her enduring passion as a home school coordinator for Indian Education helped thousands of students throughout her 20+ year career. She was a student advocate, tutor, and mentor. She represented Great Falls as a torch bearer for the 2002 Olympics.

She is survived by her sons, Craig DeCelles (Toni Harris) of Great Falls, Montana and Royce Aldridge (Amanda Aldridge) of Yerington, Nevada; as well as her grandchildren, Chelsea DeCelles, Cameron DeCelles, Riley Aldridge, Sawyer Aldridge; and her five great- grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Doris Dutra and Nancy Valdez; and dozens of nephews and nieces.

