Obituary: Therese "Helen" Hughes

Therese "Helen" Hughes, 96, a lifelong resident of Montana, passed away on March 2, 2024, at Trustwell Assisted Living Mission, Kansas. She was born on July 6,1927, in Roundup, Montana, the daughter of William and Elsie Neuman.

She married Robert L. Hughes on August 17, 1954, in Roundup. They resided in several Montana cities during Bob's career in The Fish and Game Department but primarily in Great Falls. Helen spent the majority of her years after Bob's death in Joliet, Montana and Holter Lake.

She is survived by her daughter, Yvonne (John) Tripp; four grandchildren, Nicole (Ryan) Herken, John (Chelsea) Tripp, Alyson (Russell) Hill, and Robert Tripp; eight great-grandchildren, Ashton, Zackary, and Everly Herken, Emma, Lucas, and Jacob Hill, Maisie and Colin Tripp; and numerous nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.