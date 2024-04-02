Obituary: Thomas Armstrong

Thomas “Tom” Edwin Armstrong passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at his home in Great Falls, Montana. Tom was born in Petaluma, California on July 1, 1949 to Thomas Armstrong and Ramona Geils. After many years by the shoreline, Tom decided to relocate to Cut Bank, MT. Here is where he met the woman he was going to spend the rest of his life with, Gladys Rosehcranz. They shared their vows on February 23, 2015.

He was an avid outdoorsman, always hunting and fishing. He expressed his love for the outdoors through his work as a hunting tour guide for Bob Marshall Wilderness. Some time had passed, and Tom decided that he wasn’t fond of “babysitting” anymore. His revelation encouraged him to move on from guiding tours and start working in different variations of art. He made the most beautiful cabinets and tiny metal sculptures.

Tom’s house was surely a sight to see every holiday. He’d use his talents to craft the most impressive yard decorations while his wife, Gladys, painted them. One of their most notable pieces together was the haunted house/Santa’s workshop they made out of an old playhouse.

After a long day of work, Tom’s loved coming home to see his sweet dachshunds. He always had at least one puppy by his side. He thought of them as his children and loved them as such.

Tom is survived by his wife, Gladys Armstrong; his daughters, Kerrie William of Petaluma, CA, Tricia Bino of Petaluma, CA, and Jurrine Olson of Minnesota; his step children, Mike Stabio of Orchard, WA, Sydney Stabio of Missoula, MT, and Ann Marie Espinosa of Lander, WY; his two sisters, Tina Wilson of Petaluma, CA and Tracy Chase of Oregon; his brother, Wayne Armstrong; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and his beloved dachshunds.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.