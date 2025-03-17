Obituary: Thomas Arthur Kelley

Thomas Arthur Kelley, aged 60, passed away on March 14, 2025, at this home from natural causes following recent medical issues. Tom was born on January 26, 1965, the third son of Tom and Jeanne Kelley. He attended Great Falls schools and graduated from CMR High School.

Tom worked summers at Holter Cherry Orchards supervising cherry Pickers. Following graduation, he worked at the Rainbow Hotel for 20 years as bus boy, bell captain, then banquet set-up manager. His dependable, responsible, and good work was recognized when he was honored as employee of the month and employee of the year many times.

When the Rainbow Hotel was sold, he went to work at Times Square where he was building maintenance manager for 20 years. More recently, he worked in partnership with the owner of Carnivorium, a first of its kind, drive-in mobile food truck.

Tom loved football, a loyal Raiders fan, boating, his 1971 Opal GT, 1991 Camero Convertible, long drives, music, and his faithful wire-haired dachshund, Freddie, who he lost last year at 16 years old.

Surviving are his mother, Jeanne Kelley Pugh; brothers, Nick (Janet) Kelley and Tony (Pam) Kelley; stepsister, Tina Pugh; stepbrother, Jeff Pugh; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and long time best friend, Kevin Bickel.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.