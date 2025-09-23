Obituary: Thomas Eugene Lane

On September 16, 2025, three days after his 69th birthday, Thomas Eugene Lane quietly left this world. Surrounded by his children and loved ones, Tom teed up his last drive. He will now be able to play golf everyday pain free and hopefully shooting his age.

He was born on September 13, 1956, in Shelby, Montana to Donald “Shady” Lane and Bonnie Lane. He grew up, attended school, worked, and raised his family in Cut Bank, Montana.

Tom was an accomplished athlete in high school and later in life. He excelled in baseball, basketball, golf, and bowling at a young age. At the age of 16, he won the Montana State Men’s Bowling Championship Tournament. Bowling league was something he started participating in with his dad and continued until a few years ago. He was on the high school golf team and qualified for state. He continued on to win many golf tournaments. Golf remained a lifelong love and passion for him passing that on to his children.

While playing Babe Ruth baseball, he was given the nick name “Merty.” That nickname stayed with him the rest of his life. His dad taught him to hunt and fish, yet another lifelong sport he enjoyed and passed on to his kids. Tom always had a loyal group of friends that can recount endless stories (many R rated) about their escapades while golfing, fishing, ice fishing, big game hunting, pheasant hunting, or bowling together. One thing is for sure, these stories all filled with laughter.

After high school, Tom went to work for E-Line Oilfield Services. From there he went to work for Glacier Electric. His career with Glacier Electric was a source of pride. He retired as the lineman supervisor after 39 years. It was at the beginning of his employment with Glacier Electric that he was given yet another nickname, “Luke.” This was the name on all his work shirts, supposedly after his favorite movie, “Cool Hand Luke.”

In 1984, Tom married Helen Running Crane and they had two sons together. James Thomas was born in 1985 and Jeffrey Randall was born in 1987.

In 1995 Tom married Pam Nanini and together they had one daughter, Sidney Dawn in 1996.

For a quiet guy, he was quite a character. He was big-hearted, quick-witted, and intelligent. He was gifted with a wicked sense of humor. Although he could appear grumpy, he was tenderhearted and sentimental. He was well known for the perfectly timed one liner, that would leave everyone in stitches. He was a funny guy!

He loved the Raiders, Yankees, and Montana Grizzlies, watching cooking shows, professional bowling, and Gunsmoke. He loved his family, close friends, and was the best son a mom could ask for.

A few things not everyone knows about Tom is that he was a great cook. He was the guy that would show up at potlucks, Superbowl parties, or pool league with delicious Shepard’s Pie, sausage stuffed mushrooms, or a whole fondue set up. His cooking may or may not have been influenced by his crush on Rachel Ray. He was confident in his culinary skills and never hesitated to tell others how to improve theirs. He enjoyed being part of the yearly Chili Cook Off for Lewis and Clark Days. He was a proud winner of that contest too. He was an avid reader, sharing books and recommendations with select friends. Most certainly we cannot forget that Tom had nearly perfect cursive penmanship.

Like everyone, Tom had his flaws. He liked to drink, smoke, and hang out with his friends at the bar. So much so that one Halloween he showed up with black wings and when asked what he was dressed as, with a wink and that famous grin he said, “A Barfly.”

Whether he was called Thomas, Tommy, Tom, Luke, or Merty, he was proudest of being called dad and grandpa. He loved his kids and his grandsons. He was always eager to share an update or pictures. Tom taught his kids how to ride bikes, hunt, fish, swim, dive off docks, and golf …. So much golf!!

“Keep your head down Sid” was a repeated saying! He also instilled a solid work ethic, telling them there was no such thing as a free ride, so get over it and get to work.

We will miss his smile, quick joke, and hearing him answer his phone with his famous “Yellow” followed by Wazz up? We all take comfort in the fact that he is breathing easy and free of his earthly burdens.

Tom was preceded in death by his dad, Shady Lane, and his sister, Tammy Lane-Lasher. He is survived by his mother, Bonnie Lane; his daughter, Sidney; son, Jimmy (Lindsay); grandson, Daniel; and son, Jeff (Amber); and grandsons, Cason, Barrett, and Jackson and numerous other family members and so many friends.

Tom’s family would like to thank the special people in his life that supported him and helped take care of him, your unconditional love and caring is greatly appreciated.

A celebration of life will be held in Cut Bank on October 18, 2025. Details to follow.

