Obituary: Thomas Harrison "Tom" Crawford

Thomas Harrison “Tom” Crawford, a beloved father, son, and friend, passed away on the night of October 31 to November 1, 2024, at the age of 70. Born in Columbus, Ohio, Tom was the son of Dorothy and Charles. Tom spent much of his childhood in the Pittsburgh area, forming lifelong memories along the riverside.

Growing up, Tom faced many challenges with resilience and strength. Tom was one of the smallest kids in his class, had a bit of a rebellious streak, and had lost his father at a young age. Despite it all, Tom persevered and became the amazing man many know him to be. Tom was brave and never shied away from protecting those who needed it. He was loyal and caring, and even dedicated himself to caring for this mother, Dorothy Davis, a promise he swore to his father. A promise he kept until her passing in March of 2023.

Not long after graduating from Senior High School in 1972, he was drafted into the Army and served in the Vietnam War. He continued to serve in the Army for many years as a Special Forces Ranger, Mortarmen, and Sergeant. Tom was always happy to share stores about how he earned his title of expert marksman with pistols and other awards and accomplishments from his service. He often conveyed that his military service was one of the proudest things he has ever done, aside from having his three daughters, Tabitha, Taryn, and Tifani.

Besides his time in the military, Tom was also considered a “Jack of All Trades” because of the vast skills and jobs he tackled throughout his life. He worked various jobs, including as a police officer in Dillon, Montana, where he frequently broke up bar fights, as well as a security guard, in tech support, housekeeping, as a mechanic, overseas, running his own business, and playing baseball. He earned a bachelor’s in history and enjoyed playing guitar, sports, building computers, games, cars, gardening, and traveling.

Tom was a patient and caring father who made it a point to see his daughters as often as possible and was always willing to help them. He would help them in various ways, such as teaching them how to build new computers, bringing them medication, giving them a ride to work, or simply spending time watching TV together. When he wasn’t seeing his daughters, he would socialize with the many friends he made.

