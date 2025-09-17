Obituary: Thomas Richard Workman

Thomas “Tom” Richard Workman, 92, of Great Falls, MT passed away during early morning hours of September 6, 2025. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home, and a Memorial Service is planned for September 20, 2025, at 2PM in the Rose Room Chapel.

Born on March 7, 1933, in Helena, MT, Tom was one of the five children born to Glenn and Ruth (Rastall) Workman. Though born in Helena, Tom was raised in Great Falls, where he attended local schools. Tom eventually left Great Falls High School to join the United States Marine Corp, of which he was a very proud member. He was honorably discharged after an injury.

Tom met Charlene A. Mikeson and the young couple were married in 1953; They shared 20 years and 4 children together. Tom and Charlene left Great Falls in 1956, moving to Long Beach, CA. It was here that he attended Long Beach State College, earning a Bachelor of Business Degree. During his time in California, Tom sold Insurance for various Insurance Companies; The family stayed in California until 1964. That year, they were heading back home to Great Falls, where Tom went into business with his brother-in-law. Charlene and Tom’s marriage eventually ended in divorce in 1970.

Tom went on to own several of his own commercial properties, notably the Rent-a-wreck car rental and automotive dealership. It was during this time that Tom met Bernadette and the couple married in 1972; Tom then adopted Bernadette’s daughter Christine.

During the late 1990s, Tom found himself back in California, where he owned several “Curves” businesses. After selling his “Curves” properties. The longing to be near family called him back to Montana and Tom followed. When he returned to Great Falls, he went right back to what he knew and ran commercial downtown real estate properties. After years of traveling to and from California to manage his properties, Tom decided to be a snowbird in Mexico in 2015, eventually buying a home and going back and forth every year.

Tom was an active business leader and greatly contributed to the Great Falls Downtown area; He was an outstanding member of the community. Tom always made the most out of life and lived by the mantra said most eloquently by Clint Eastwood, “Don’t let the old man in.” Though Tom lived a full life, with adventure and success, he was most proud of all his children and their life accomplishments.

When Tom wasn’t working (and sometimes when he was) he could be found flying his plane. He loved flying his plane and was proud to be a pilot. He also found joy in skiing, going on cruises or just overall Traveling around the world.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Ruth Workman, along with his sister Shirley Ann Forest.

He is survived by his daughters Susan (Carl) Poole of Beaverton, OR and Cristine (Don)Wild of Olympia, WA ; sons Thomas Lee Workman (Layna Pierce) of Port Angeles, WA, Wesley Richard Workman of Great Falls, MT, Casey Todd (Atchara) Workman of Thailand; sister Ruth Marie (Fred) Workman Pfeiffer of Great Falls, MT; brothers Glenn Spencer (Vickie) Workman, James David (Kathy) Workman and Dennis Dean Workman all of Great Falls, MT; grandchildren Alexander Poole, Adrienne Wilson, Victoria Kovalenko, Zachary Winkelman, Nickloas Workman, Cade Workman; along with 6 great grandchildren and 1 on the way.

