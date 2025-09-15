Obituary: Thomas "Tom" Allen Rabe

Thomas “Tom” Rabe passed away peacefully on September 10, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana, at the age of 96. A memorial service will be held at Westside Methodist Church on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 10:00 a.m, with a reception to follow.

Tom was born on July 23, 1929, in Moorcroft, Wyoming, to William Allen and Edweena (Astin) Rabe. He was raised in Wyoming and graduated from Sheridan High School, where he met the love of his life, Juanita “Nita,” at a school dance. They later married in Sheridan on April 15, 1950, and shared 57 years of marriage.

Over the years, Tom called several places home, including Sheridan, Wyoming; Billings and Helena, Montana; and finally Great Falls, where he lived for the last 62 years. His career took him through a variety of meaningful roles: he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps, stationed briefly in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and went on to work as a bookkeeper for Mid-Continent Oil, a machine technician for Burroughs Corporation, and later as an insurance agent with State Farm, where he retired after 32 years of dedicated service. After retirement, Tom continued serving his community as Head Usher at Westside Methodist Church, a role he held until his passing.

Tom had a deep love for the outdoors. He spent countless days hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling with Nita by his side. Some of his fondest memories were made in the Little Belt Mountains with his family, an area he often referred to as “his church,” before he found a home with his faith community at Westside Methodist.

Tom is survived by his son, Ric (Sandy) Rabe of Miles City, Montana; daughters Bonni Walz of Lakeville, Minnesota; Dee (Jess) Town of Silverton, Oregon; and Nancy (Stephen) Rabe-McCabe of Great Falls, Montana. He is also survived by his sister, Luella Krinning of Texas; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Juanita “Nita”; sons, Art and Cliff; his parents, William “Pop” and Edweena “Eddy”; and his sister, Lavon.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Tom’s name be made to the local Salvation Army or the Great Falls Rescue Mission.

