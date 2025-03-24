Obituary: Thomas Watson Cote

On March 19, 2025, we lost a great one. Thomas Watson Cote, age 76, passed away quietly in Great Falls, Montana, while surrounded by his loving wife and six of his children. Tom died from complications of multiple myeloma, a disease he fought bravely and gracefully for more than a decade. Tom was born on June 15, 1948, to Adhemar and Pauline Cote in Torrance, California. He spent his youth in Auburn, California and later, proudly spent more than fifty-five years living under the Big Sky of Great Falls, Montana.

Anyone who knew Tom has warm memories of him. His admirable characteristics are many, yet most would remember his kind and generous soul, quick wit, curiosity, ingenuity, and energetic spirit. All of these qualities are reflected in his children and grandchildren, keeping his impactful legacy alive.

While Tom had many skills, interests, and hobbies, his most valued role was being a husband, father, and grandfather. Tom was devoted to the love of his life, Bella Robillard Cote, for over fifty-four years. They were always side-by-side, often holding hands like sweet young teenagers. Tom and Bella met at the Stein Haus in Great Falls on Memorial Day weekend in 1970. After dating long distance and writing letters to one another, Tom and Bella got married on February 13, 1971, at Our Lady of Lourdes in Great Falls.

Not long afterward, they started their large family and made the seven children their paramount focus. They worked hard to ensure the “Cote Kids” lives were filled with joy, love, and respect. From school, sports, arts, and outdoor adventures, the kids were active and enriched. Of legendary note, the courageous Tom, by himself, took ten kids (four of his own and six neighbor children) ages 6-15, on a floating and camping trip on the Smith River. It was one of many excursions on this remarkable scenic river he would ultimately take with all of his children, other relatives, and friends over several decades, creating indelible memories for all.

Tom loved everything about Montana, and especially Great Falls. He initially came to the “Electric City” in 1970 as an Air Force enlisted man assigned to Malmstrom Air Force Base. Knowing with certainty and gratitude that he’d “found his home,” he left the Air Force after four years to avoid being transferred away. Tom then worked as a civilian at Malmstrom for thirty more years, holding various management positions in the supercomputer power plant and the transportation office.

Upon retiring in 2004, Tom took advantage of his free time by traveling and delving into his myriad hobbies. He and Bella, the intrepid duo, enjoyed memorable trips to New Orleans, Alaska, California, Germany, Austria, Sweden, England, Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, as well as Colorado and Idaho to visit grandchildren. When home in Montana, Tom frequently fished his favorite spot, Highwood Creek, where he took all of his children at one time or another. He headed to the Beartooth Game Range with his father, sons, and friends to hunt and camp. Even up until his final days, he read voraciously, anything about Lewis and Clark or military history. Tom also spent countless creative hours in his woodworking “shop,” a.k.a. the garage that he built himself. Many of his intricate handmade pieces were sold at the “Montana Store,” and the best ones are still used and cherished in family members’ households today.

No work, school, church, sporting event, community affair, or friends and family gathering would have been the same without Tom. He was invariably the gracious host, the adept conversationalist, the fun-loving friend, the reliable volunteer, the caring father. Tom, with that special twinkle in his eye, was always conscientious, making sure everyone in the room was happy, comfortable, and at ease.

Tom is survived by his wife, Bella; his six children, Gerard Cote (Marcey), Colette Brown (Jason), Phillip Cote (Nancy), Gabrielle Cote-Jump (Doug), Joelle Cote, and Rochelle Cote (fiancé, Corey Cedarleaf); his grandchildren, Isabelle Brown, Anders Cote, Marcus Cote, Julia Gilbert, Anna Gilbert, and Danielle Marko; his sister, Theresa Cote; and his brother, Paul Cote.

