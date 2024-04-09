Obituary: Timothy "Tim" J. Lynch

Timothy “Tim” J. Lynch, 64, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on April 5, 2024. Tim was the 13th child born to James H. and Muriel Lynch in Great Falls, Montana on January 10, 1960. He attended public schools before going to Job Corps where he obtained his GED. Tim had many jobs. He worked in food service, at NEW, and was a greeter at Benefis West campus.

He made many friends over the years and met his wife, Faye on the job. He married Faye Carden and they were together for over 30 years. Tim missed her terribly after she passed. She always said, “He gives the best teddy bear hugs.” He enjoyed hosting BBQs for family and friends every 4th of July. He cooked lots of great food and enjoyed a few beers.

Tim loved celebrating and dressing up for all special occasions and the holidays. Tim enjoyed NASCAR races, stockcar racing, bowling, darts, going to casinos, and traveling. His favorite singer was Elvis. He could be found singing his songs and impersonating him from time to time.

Tim is survived by his sisters, Patricia Lynch Roberts of Great Falls, Eunice Lynch Bragg of California, Peggy Lynch Jacobsen-Shepard and Susie Lynch Kittle both of Arizona, Theresa Lynch Keyes, Margie Lynch Robinson, and Donna Lynch all of Great Falls; brothers, Terry Lynch of Williston, ND and Michael Lynch of Great Falls; stepchildren, Michelle Howe and Mark Defour both of Washington; six step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

