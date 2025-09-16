Obituary: Tina Marie Cook

Tina Marie Cook, 55, passed away Friday, September 12, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana, at Benefis Hospital, surrounded by many friends and family. Tina was born August 25, 1970, in Artesia, California, to Kenneth and Janice (Belcourt) Sargent. As a young girl, she moved with her family to Havre, Montana, where she was raised and attended Havre Public Schools. In 1988, Tina married the love of her life, Lance Cook, at the Sixth Avenue Christian Church in Havre.

She was blessed to stay at home with their first-born, Tyler, before the family spent a couple of years in Colorado. They returned to Havre to welcome their daughter, Shaylee, and in 1993 made their home on the Cook family farm northwest of Big Sandy. Tina loved farm life and the memories made there, but she was also thrilled when the family moved into town in 2001 so her kids could more easily enjoy sports, school activities, and time with friends.

Tina worked for the Big Sandy Post Office, first as a Post Master Relief, and later as a rural mail carrier — a job she truly loved and was still devoted to at the time of her passing. She was beloved by those on her route, always reliable, always with a smile, and deeply dedicated to her duty.

Being a social butterfly came naturally to Tina. She never met a stranger, and her circle of friends stretched far and wide. She enjoyed traveling with her friends and was always ready for a new adventure. She loved warm weather, tanning, and even owned her own tanning salon in Big Sandy for a time. She enjoyed shopping, garage saling, cruising the drag, pedicures, and bowling on a women’s team in Big Sandy.

Her greatest joy, though, came from her family. Tina was happiest on the phone chatting with her kids, visiting with her siblings, or catching up with a friend. She adored her two granddaughters, Hailee and Maycee, and she never missed a chance to talk about how much she loved being their grandma.

Even in her passing, Tina continued her life of giving. Through the gift of organ donation, her light and love will go on to touch the lives of many. Her family and friends were honored to witness her beautiful Honor Walk, a final tribute that reflected the generosity and courage with which she lived.

Tina was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Janice Sargent; her brother, Shawn Sargent; her maternal grandparents, Ed and Pearl Belcourt; and her paternal grandparents, Jolene and Kenneth Sargent.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Lance Cook; her children, Tyler (Gena) Cook and Shaylee (Christy Boule) Cook; her beloved granddaughters, Hailee and Maycee Cook; her siblings, Robin (Scott) Schwartzbach, Wendy (Ryan) Murphy, Sandy (Randy) Solomon, Scott Sargent, and Kari (Jack Murray) Sargent; her in-laws, Glenn and Anita Cook; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and many dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Boys and Girls Club of the Hi-Line, 500 1st Avenue in Havre, Montana. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, where Tina will be laid to rest next to her mother. Memorial contributions in Tina’s honor may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of the Hi-Line or to PAWS of Chinook.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Holland & Bonine Funeral Home website.