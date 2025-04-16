Obituary: Todd Ronald Schlereth

Todd Schlereth of Great Falls, 57 years old, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

A proud graduate of Great Falls High School, Todd was known around town for his iconic big orange truck and orange Mustang. After high school, he worked at Bison Ford before moving to California, where he spent time working in plumbing and construction alongside his brother. Eventually, Todd returned to his beloved hometown and began a new chapter with the U.S. Postal Service.

Todd had a big heart and an even bigger personality. He loved to bowl, spend time with friends, attend car shows, and had a deep love for animals. He was a passionate collector of comic books, Jerry Rice jerseys, and all things Iron Man—always a kid at heart. Recently, he had taken up golfing with friends and his son, embracing every opportunity to make memories.

He had an incredible ability to make people laugh and was the kind of person who could light up any room. He was deeply devoted to his family and friends and was heartbroken by the recent passing of his beloved mother just weeks before his own.

Todd will be remembered as a great husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. His warmth, humor, and love will be dearly missed and forever cherished.

Todd is survived by his loving wife, Deana; father, Ron Schlereth; son, Kyler Schlereth and daughter-in-law, Brooke. He was joyfully anticipating becoming a grandfather for the first time with the upcoming birth of Callum Schlereth. He is also survived by his brother, Troy Schlereth and sister-in-law, Christy; along with numerous nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Todd.

A Celebration of Life for both Todd and his mother will be held on Saturday, May 10th from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. If you would like to attend please text Christy Schlereth at 760-908-4575 so that we have an accurate count.

