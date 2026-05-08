Obituary: Travis Alan Funston

Travis Alan “Favy Alan” Funston, aged 41, passed away unexpectedly at his home with family by his side on April 19, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana. A funeral will be held Friday, May 15, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Solid Rock Bible Church (751 4th Ave. NW, Great Falls, Montana), with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Black Eagle Community Center (2332 Smelter Ave., Black Eagle, Montana).

Travis was born on December 19, 1984, to Larry Funston Jr. and Carol (Wood) Funston. He was born with bright blonde hair, beautiful blue eyes, and the need for speed. He loved the great outdoors and was ready for any adventure from day one. Growing up, Travis was the best big brother to his little sister, Jenelle. He joined her in fierce Nintendo battles and playful pranks, but he always protected her, allowing her to tag along as “one of the boys.” Their childhood relationship grew into a deeper love, and they became lifelong best friends as adults. Travis spent numerous summers on family trips to Big Sky Waterslides, traveling to California to visit cousins, and spending countless weekends at the lake—camping and learning to drive the boat so he could whip his dad around on the tube.

Travis spent his high school years fixing up his ’72 Chevy Nova alongside a close group of friends. They were always up to something, leaving behind a trail of great stories and a few extra gray hairs for his mom and dad. After graduating from CMR High School in 2003, Travis spent a few years working odd jobs before starting a four-year ironworker apprenticeship. This launched his 20-plus-year career as a third-generation Union Journeyman Ironworker. Few things made him prouder than being part of the brotherhood of the Union Ironworkers. Over the years, he worked in several states, including California, Idaho, Wyoming, and his favorite home state of Montana. He took immense pride in working alongside his dad and Uncle Alan, while also learning valuable skills from his Grandpa Larry, a retired Union Ironworker.

While working on the road could get lonely, Travis found his perfect travel partner in 2019 when his dad helped him find and adopt Darrell, his beloved dog. They loved life on the road together in the motorhome, but their favorite place to be was back home in Great Falls, near family.

Travis’ huge heart carried so much pride and love for his very large family, with an especially fierce love for his mother, Carol, and his nephew, Griffin. Travis also shared an unbreakable, lifelong bond with his cousin Morgan; born just one month apart, they were inseparable best friends for 41 years. Above all, Travis will be remembered for his huge heart and a smile that could turn any stranger into a lifelong friend. He shared his best adventures with a tight-knit circle of brothers and sisters, finding his greatest peace while camping under the stars or boating on the water. As his favorite weekend approaches, he will be terribly missed, but his spirit will undoubtedly be present at the annual Memorial Day camping trip, laughing and singing around the campfire with his favorite friends and family.

Though 41 years was far too short, we all find comfort in knowing he is eternally in Heaven with his dad and his beloved Granny (Rosie). The ache of his absence is felt deeply by everyone who loved him, but the love and memories he gave us all will be cherished forever.

Travis is survived by his mother, Carol Funston; sister, Jenelle (Johnny Ewald) Morris; nephew, Griffin Morris; Grandpa, Larry Funston Sr.; Aunt, Rae Funston; Aunt, Angela (Steve) Lohse; Uncle, Alan (Karen) Funston; and numerous cousins and relatives in both America and overseas in Scotland. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Funston Jr.; Grandma, Rosalie Funston; Grandma, Kathleen (Low) Wood; and Grandpa, Andrew Wood.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Travis’s memory to the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (formerly Dedman-Hokanson Animal Shelter), where he found his beloved travel partner and best bud, Darrell.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.