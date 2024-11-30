Obituary: Tressa Janell Clum Spahr McDunn

Tressa Janell Clum Spahr MuDunn passed to Heaven on November 9, 2024, in Billings, Montana, at the age of 98. She was born on March 5, 1926, in Thornville, Ohio to Frank Irwin Clum and Irene Louise Faller. Janell was the third of five siblings: Frank Jr., David, Tom, and Patsy.

Janell met Captain William Edward Spahr at Rickenbacker Army Air Force Base in Columbus, Ohio, and they were married soon after, on October 20, 1944. They lived in Butte, Montana, where daughter, Kathy Irene was born in 1950. Eventually, they settled in Great Falls, Montana, where daughter, Keri Louise was born in 1957. William Spahr passed away on February 2, 2020.

Janell married Roy Joseph McDunn on February 14, 1980, and they had 35 loving, beautiful years together. Roy affectionately called her “Janie,” as her dear friends and grandchildren referred to her. Janell and Roy remained in Great Falls until 2014 when they moved to Billings to be close to family. Roy McDunn passed away on March 31, 2015.

Janell showered her affection on family and friends; she adored babies and children of all ages and always had a hug and kind words for strangers. She had a cheeky smile, which often came out in family games of pinochle, hearts, and cribbage, while working on a puzzle, or while admiring one of the baby dolls she collected. Janell loved cooking family feasts and desserts—family favorites were her butter horns, butterscotch, cherry and rival pies, almond roca, peanut brittle, and delicious homemade applesauce.

Janell had a beautiful voice and was the lead soprano in the choir at the Presbyterian and Catholic churches she attended. Her family and friends greatly loved her, and she showered smiles and affection on everyone who came her way.

Tressa Janell is survived by daughter, Kathy Irene Whitmore (Barry); and grandchildren, Lindsay Vint (Arthur); great-grandchildren, Henry and Irene; and grandson, Eric Palmer; daughter, Keri Louise Spahr-Langford (David); and granddaughter, Kendra Shaw (Johnathan); great-granddaughters, Freya and Violet; granddaughter, Jazlyn Chambers (Glynn); great-grandchildren, Milo, Louie, and Daphne; grandson, Aaron Langford; granddaughter, Tressa Langford; and grandson, Jared Langford.

