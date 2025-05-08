Obituary: Ty Steinbach

Ty Steinbach, a rancher and lifetime resident of the Steinbach ranch near Wolf Creek, Montana died unexpectedly on May 1, 2025, at the age of 64. Ty was born in Helena, Montana on February 28, 1961. He graduated from Augusta High school and went on to college at Montana State University.

On March 1, 2006, he welcomed his daughter, Avery, the most important person in his life, with his second wife, Gayle.

Ty was a devoted father and hard worker. He enjoyed, and never missed sports events for his kids, nieces, and nephews. He was dedicated and his daughter’s biggest fan when it came to high school rodeo. He was a hard worker that never took a day off, making sure the family ranch was running smoothly. Ty was loved by not only his family but a community.

Ty is survived by his parents, Marvin Steinbach and Verna Steinbach; daughter, Avery Steinbach; stepdaughter, JeriLyn Dietz; brother, Shawn Steinbach; nieces, Skylar Berget, Sydne Joyce, and Allie Skaley; and nephews, Trevor Steinbach and Miles Steinbach. He was married to his first wife, Sarah Krone, and in his later years, he was married to his second wife, Gayle Steinbach.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Scott Steinbach and Tell Steinbach.

A celebration of life will be held on June 14, 2025, at 1501 9th St S, Great Falls, MT at 1:00 p.m.

