Obituary: Van Rowen Fayler

Van Rowen Fayler passed from complications of Parkinson’s disease on December 28th, 2024. Van was born in Great Falls, Montana on December 16th, 1932, son of Ruby Bell and Marvin Fayler. He attended school in Great Falls until moving to a ranch and went to school in Augusta and Cascade, graduating as Salutatorian from Cascade high school in 1950.

In 1953, he married Bonnie Thomas, and they had five children but later divorced. After the start of his family, Van graduated from the College of Great Falls with a degree in accounting but decided a desk job was not for him. He was a service manager at Bison Ford for many years. He was active in stock car racing, interested in archery and participated in national competitions. He loved photography, making frames, and doing stained glass.

In 1983, he married Eileen, and they enjoyed many years of traveling with their fifth wheel visiting kids and square dancing in many states and Canada. Van was a round dancing cuer and teacher for the Dudes and Dolls.

He is survived by his children Kathy Eastman, Linda Fayler, Debra (Marty) House, Tanya (Joe Lair), and Van Jr (Julie), and stepchildren Judi Owens, Rob (Tava) Owens, and Cheryl (Max) Meyer, 18 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren.

