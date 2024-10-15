Obituary: Velma Carolyn Oakland

Velma Oakland, born June 30, 1932, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2024.

A proud graduate of the MSU Northern Nursing program, she dedicated 63 years to a fulfilling career as a nurse.

Velma was passionate about skiing, golfing, and quilting, and was an active member of the Sons of Norway.

She is survived by her son Lonnie (CJ) Oakland, daughter Vicki Hail, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Velma was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Lester Oakland, and seven siblings.

