Obituary: Vernon Dale Bernier

Vernon Dale Bernier, age 64, passed away in Great Falls, MT, on November 5th, 2025, leaving behind many who loved him dearly. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date, and cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.

Dale was born on January 31st, 1961, in Choteau, Montana, and was raised in Great Falls. He was the son of Robert and Lois (Styren) Bernier and graduated from Anaconda CCC in 1979.

Dale was full of character and had a unique personality with a golden heart. Vibrant and loving, he cherished his family deeply. Known for making the most out of whatever life handed him, he brought joy and laughter to everyone around him.

He especially enjoyed camping, fishing, happy hour, and spending time surrounded by family.

Dale is survived by his brothers, Bob (Lori) Bernier and Kyle Bernier; nieces Courtney (Darren) Morris, Christey (Connor) Tilleman, Brianna (Jimmy) Bernier, and Alicia Bernier; and nephew Nick (Alicia) Bernier. He is also survived by many special cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lois Bernier, and his brother, Laddie Bernier.

Dale’s memory will live on through the love, joy, and laughter he shared with all who knew him.

