Obituary: Vicki Flanagan

Vicki Flanagan, 67, of Fort Shaw, Montana, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2024, surrounded by her loving husband, Dan, and family. Born in Great Falls on June 14, 1957, to Ken and Audrey Kraft, Vicki was the youngest of two children, following her older brother, David.

She grew up in Great Falls and later Fort Shaw, where she enjoyed a childhood filled with adventure—riding horses, swimming, and exploring the beauty of her Montana home. Vicki graduated as Valedictorian from Simms High School, where her academic excellence was already evident. She went on to study at Montana State University in Bozeman, where she earned a degree in Chemistry with a minor in Mathematics.

In her senior year, Vicki met the love of her life, Dan Flanagan, and they were married in Casper, Wyoming on January 10, 1978. After finishing her degree, she and Dan settled in Riverton, Wyoming, before moving to Casper, where they welcomed their first child, Russell. Tragically, Russell passed away at just 18 days old after being born with a congenital heart condition. Despite this profound loss, Vicki and Dan built a beautiful family, welcoming three more children: Erin, Minton, and Nikolaus.

After living in Casper for 17 years, Vicki and her family relocated to Texas City, Texas, where she worked for over 20 years in a professional role that reflected her intelligence and dedication. Upon her retirement, Vicki and Dan returned to Montana to enjoy their golden years in the home Vicki had always dreamed of, just behind the Fort Shaw Bible Church.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Dan Flanagan, their son Erin (Eileen), their son Nick (Ashley), stepdaughter Mandie (Bill), and her nine grandchildren and one great- granddaughter.

