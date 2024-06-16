Obituary: Vicki Lynn Goodsell Boothe

Vicki Lynn Goodsell Boothe of Great Falls passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on June 10, 2024, after a very courageous battle with cancer. Vicki was born on October 30, 1957, to Franklin Goodsell and Bonnie Clark (Lawson) in Great Falls, Montana. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1976.

Vicki met her devoted husband Charles “Rick” Boothe in 1980, and after two years finally ‘told’ him they would get married in September of 1982. It had to be her idea, of course! Two years later they welcomed their first daughter, Sarah, and in 1988 their second daughter, Desiree. Vicki was made to be a mother and a grandmother, celebrating the birth of her only granddaughter, Stephanie, in 2012. She loved spending time with her daughters and her granddaughter. Stephanie and Vicki were two peas in a pod, and she was so proud of all her achievements.

She spent her career as the General Manager at Sweetheart Bakery downtown where she fell in love with many of her customers. When she was not working, her passions included cooking, canning, gardening, and entertaining. Cooking was her love language, and her home was always open to anyone to come over for a good meal and warm conversation. You could always catch her watching The Food Network, or Lifetime and Hallmark. She was a sucker for romance movies.

Vicki loved doing her crossword puzzles and word games daily. She would give herself a ‘star’ at the top of her puzzle if she was able to finish it. Even in her last days, she was working on her crosswords. She prided herself on teaching her daughters and granddaughter the importance of proper spelling and grammar- thanks Mom! She had a green thumb and a keen eye for color. Her flower arrangements and gardens were so important to her.

Her survivors include her husband, Rick Boothe; daughters, Sarah (Anthony) Mosmiller and Desiree (Darrick) Dahl; granddaughter, Stephanie Mosmiller; sisters, Lisa Swanson and Jeannine Wahl; brother, Dennis Johnson; and many friends and relatives.

