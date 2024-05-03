Obituary: Vickie Jo Durbin

Vickie Jo (Elwess) Durbin passed away at age 76 on April 19, 2024 surrounded by family. Vickie was born April 19, 1948 to Laurence and Jean (Stokes) Elwess in Livingston, Montana.

In her early years, Vickie worked a variety of jobs. After settling in Belt, Montana she enjoyed doing hair for many years. Vickie then ran the mail route from Belt to Monarch and Neihart for over 20 years. She also took great pride in meticulously maintaining the Armington Junction Rest Area for many years. Her favorite pastime was spending time with family and friends. She loved to watch John Wayne movies and was particularly proud of her extensive Beanie Babies collection.

Vickie is survived by her children: Richard Clack, Rodney Clack, and Jeremy (Katherine) Durbin; grandchildren: Kaitlyn Clack, Mykelti Clack, Cacellia Durbin, Abigail Durbin, Josephine Durbin, and Lorelei Durbin; siblings: Virginia Taylor, Wanda French, Sandra Throp, Steve Elwess, and John Elwess.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Creel Funeral Home website.