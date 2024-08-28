Obituary: Vickie Rae Holden

The sun set for the last time for Vickie Rae Holden on August 23. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Born on April 28, 1949, in Bellingham, WA, Vickie spent most of her early life wandering before settling down with her beloved husband, Thomas “Skip” Holden.

Together they raised three children. They were married for 42 years until his death in 2017. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting, knitting and cross stitch.

The family moved from Great Falls to California in 1984 and Vickie found her new passion in life - helping mentor and care for her ever growing family of grandchildren.

Her giving spirit and warmth touched many lives, and her door was always open to family, friends, and friends that became family.

With a heart full of love, she took one last breath and crossed the threshold to once again stand hand in hand with her Skipper, forever smiling down on her family.

She is survived by her children, Lisa Holden (Hector Aquino), Dawn (Johnny) Staelens, and Bubba Kimbro (Priscilla Gause); sister, Sandy (Ken) Hodel; stepbrother, Rick Church; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

