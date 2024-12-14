Obituary: Victor Duane Graf

Victor Duane Graf passed away on December 8, 2024, in Great Falls. He was born on August 16, 1956.

Victor had many health issues throughout his life due to two brain injuries. The first occurred at the young age of 17. He spent most of his adult life in assisted living homes. The last 18 years were at Meadowlark Assisted Living. He considered that his home, where he was comfortable and well taken care of.

He was a man of very few words, answering most questions with an “amen.” He was always happy when any sweet treats were brought. That was a highlight to him.

He is survived by his aunts, Beverly and Karen Graf; uncle, Pete Mion; and numerous cousins.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.