Obituary: Victoria Ann Hicks

Victoria Ann Hicks (Mital), 56, of Belt, MT passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on April 4, 2024. Vicky was a Belt native, born February 14, 1968, to Jim and Zelma Mital in Great Falls, MT. Upon graduating from Belt Valley High School in 1986, she married her high school sweetheart, Brad Hicks, on July 25, 1987.

Vicky enjoyed being an Army wife, traveling alongside Brad wherever he was stationed. Their first duty stations included Zirndorf and Vilseck, West Germany. During this time, they welcomed their first child, their daughter, Charmayne Burton (Hicks). They soon traveled back to the United States, where Brad was stationed in Fort Carson, CO. At Fort Carson they welcomed their second child, their son, Dustin Hicks. Shortly thereafter, Brad was stationed in Bismark, ND, where Vicky continued raising her family and graduated from Interstate Business College. Vicky received her Associates of Science in Medical Assisting, becoming a Certified Medical Assistant (CMA), which she utilized throughout her life.

Brad and Vicky moved back to Montana in 1996, where they lived in Livingston, Havre, and Stanford, before finally settling back down in Belt. Vicky worked several jobs with the Benefis Hospital and Great Falls Clinic while simultaneously coaching the Belt High Cheerleaders, culminating in her receiving the Montana Coaches Associations Coach of the Year award in 2014. She was also Instrumental in the creation of the Belt Little Guys Wrestling Program.

Those who knew Vicky knew her to be a caring conversationalist, who thrived in a crowded room. She took comfort in helping others and often volunteered whenever she saw a need, Vicky was very active in the Basin Bible Fellowship Church.

She is survived by her husband, Brad Hicks; son, Dustin Hicks and his wife Sarah; daughter, Charmayne Burton (Hicks) and her husband Jarod; three loving grandchildren, Addy, Laurel, and Juliette.

