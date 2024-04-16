Obituary: Vikki Lynn McGregor

Vikki Lynn McGregor, age 68, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on April 9, 2024, in her hometown. Born on November 14, 1955, in Great Falls, MT. Vikki was a sharp-minded individual with a quick wit and a heart overflowing with love for her grandchildren, Addyson and Corbin.

Vikki found fulfillment in her education, from Great Falls High School to the College of Technology and in her career with the accounting firm Wipfli, formerly known as Joseph Eve and Associates.

She also cherished her time spent at Irene’s Floral Gifts and Home Decor. She enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, such as collecting crafts, gardening, attending her grandchildren's sports games, and unwinding with a good Netflix binge.

Those who knew her will deeply feel her absence, including her children: Kathleen Charpentier (Patrick Desfossés), Carolyn Geschwill (Kayla Chavarria), and Sean Geschwill (Alexandria Stephenson); along with her sister, Valarie Cooper (Robert); her brother, Donnie McGregor (Michelle Marino); her dear friend, Greg Kincaid; and her extended family and friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.