Obituary: Viola Burckhard

Viola Marie Burckhard passed away on December 14, 2024. She was born in Havre, Montana on April 6, 1942, to Selma and John Eschenbacher. She was the third youngest of twelve siblings. She spent her childhood there while her summers were in North Dakota with her uncle, Ed and aunt, Jenny. Later she moved to Great Falls to be closer to her sisters. There she graduated high school in 1961.

In 1975, she met William Burckhard. As they were dating and they spent time at the Barrel Lounge, where they went to have pork sandwiches, Frontier Inn, the American bar, bowling, having ice cream, playing cribbage, and playing pranks. In 1977, they married, and Kelli was born.

Viola enjoyed spending time taking walks, teaching cribbage, collecting butterflies, and growing her garden. Her personality was infectious, she was always ready with a smile, cup of coffee, and a warm hug. She was compassionate and understanding, but most of all she loved to play pranks and enjoy life to the fullest.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelli; stepsons, William of Billings, Jim of St. Ignatius, Joe of Pennsylvania, Richard of Great Falls, Tim of Three Forks; stepdaughter, Theresa of Maryland; lots of nieces, nephews, grandkids, and great grandkids.

