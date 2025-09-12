Obituary: Violet Lillian Nell

Violet Lillian Nell passed away on September 10th, 2025. A Funeral Service is being held for her on September 16th, 2025, at 11AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Great Falls, Montana with a visitation one hour prior and a reception to follow.

Violet was born on February 15th, 1931, on the family farm in Dickey County, North Dakota to Gustave Haase and Helena Siewert. She grew up in Ellendale, North Dakota and graduated from Ellendale High School in 1949. After graduating, Violet attended a summer session at the Normal and Industrial College, and she received a two-year teacher’s certificate. She went on to teach grade school in Dickey County for two years.

It was in Ellendale that Violet met the love of her life, Marvin Nell. They were married on December 29, 1955, and went on to share 50 wonderful years together, building a life filled with love. In 1956, they moved to Great Falls, Montana, where they lived for 10 years before moving to Helena. After Marvin’s passing Violet also spent time in Arizona and Washington before finally settling back down in Great Falls in July of 2025.

Aside from teaching, Violet had a passion for cooking and was a cook at Carroll College for 10 years. She was also a dedicated homemaker; she created a warm and loving home for her children and husband. Violet enjoyed gardening, sewing and crocheting and in her later years she enjoyed jigsaw puzzles. She also loved spending time with her family; they meant everything to her.

Violet will be remembered for her cooking and baking. She fed anyone who was hungry. She made the best Christmas cookies and candy.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; daughter, Nancy Nell; parents, Gustave and Helena Haase; brothers, Roland Haase, Leonard Haase, and Edward Haase; sister, Agnes Raugutt; and daughter-in-law, Karen Namani.

Violet is survived by her son, Donovan Nell of Spokane, WA; daughters, Amy (Ernie) Mote of Arizona and Joan (Brian) Vining of Great Falls, MT; sister, Leah Nicholson of Fargo, ND and brother, Harold (Mary) Haase of Monango, ND; and grandsons, Trevor (April) Mote, Dustin (Tristin) Mote, Logan Vining; granddaughter, Peyton (Thad Ferguson) Vining; and 5 great granddaughters.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.