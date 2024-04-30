Watch Now
Obituary: Wallace Reginald Thompson

August 12, 1935 ~ April 19, 2024
Family Photo
Posted at 9:46 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 11:46:35-04

Wallace (Wally) Reginald Thompson, 88, of Great Falls, passed away April 19, 2024. Wally was born August 12, 1935, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Wallace and Alma Thompson.

Raised in Choteau, Montana, Wally graduated from Choteau High School in 1953. He joined the Army National Guard from 1954-1965. Wally became a lineman and telephone service technician. He worked for Three Rivers Telephone Company and Mountain Bell (AT&T) for many years.

Wally married Diane Gault in September of 1974 and spent the next 49 years together.

Wallace is survived by his sons, Jeff and Joel Thompson.

