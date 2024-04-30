Obituary: Wallace Reginald Thompson

Wallace (Wally) Reginald Thompson, 88, of Great Falls, passed away April 19, 2024. Wally was born August 12, 1935, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Wallace and Alma Thompson.

Raised in Choteau, Montana, Wally graduated from Choteau High School in 1953. He joined the Army National Guard from 1954-1965. Wally became a lineman and telephone service technician. He worked for Three Rivers Telephone Company and Mountain Bell (AT&T) for many years.

Wally married Diane Gault in September of 1974 and spent the next 49 years together.

Wallace is survived by his sons, Jeff and Joel Thompson.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.