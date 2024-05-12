Obituary: Wallace "Wally" Murray Perrine

Wallace “Wally” Murray Perrine, age 79, of Great Falls, Montana passed away on December 30, 2023, following a brief illness. Wally, the oldest child of Richard Sears Perrine and Helen Bailey (McGregor) Perrine, was born March 7, 1944, in Lewistown, Montana. Wally attended school in Hobson, Montana graduating in 1962.

Wally joined the Montana Air National Guard in 1965, where his training in data processing systems started his lifelong career in computing. While working for the Anaconda Company where they were both employed, Wally met his first wife, Rosalie Olson. They married in 1967, welcoming their first son, Michael, in 1968. Son Mitchell was born in 1972, and Wally graduated from Boise State University in 1974. The family moved to Kennewick, Washington, where daughter Michelle was born in 1977.

They lived on a small farm raising livestock. Wally’s early career took him on many adventurous international travels, while later he started his own business and worked as a consultant.

Wally married Diana Spragg in Great Falls in 2008. Wally and Diana enjoyed traveling the world together and participating in community events in the area, including parades with the horse drawn carriages they restored together. Always one to stay busy, in his later years Wally drove bus for the school system and local sports teams. He also enjoyed attending rodeos and spending time with his extended family.

Wally is survived by his children, Michael Perrine (Sherry), Mitchell Perrine, and Michelle McHargue (Reese); grandchildren, Hailey Depo, Asia Perrine, and Zander Perrine; and siblings, Joyce Tesarek, Mick Perrine, Wanda Peterson (Lawrence), Joanne Rowland (Dean), and Kent Perrine (Kathy); brother-in-law, Ken Ronish; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

