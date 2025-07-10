Obituary: Walter Thomas Michel

Walter Thomas Michel passed away on July 4, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. He was born on Born February 22, 1939, in Great Falls to the late Walter and Ruby (Maurer) Michel.

Walter was raised in Great Falls and graduated from Dutton High School in 1957. He continued his education at Montana State College, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Earth Sciences in 1961. During his college years, he was a proud member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

On June 19, 1960, Walter married the love of his life, Betty Reid of Geraldine, MT. They shared many joyful years together, building a life filled with love and lasting memories.

Walter was a dedicated member of the Masonic Lodges of Dutton and Choteau for over 50 years and served his community faithfully through many years on the Dutton School Board.

Farming and ranching were the heart of Walter’s life. Outside of his work, he enjoyed woodworking, leather crafting, fishing, and playing cards. Above all, he cherished the time he spent with his family.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and his parents Walter and Ruby.

Walter is survived by his daughters, Elaine (Lonnie) Tinseth, Sheryl (Mark) Oursland; son Reid (Linda) Michel; brother, Ken (Carol) Michel; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Dutton EMS or the Dutton Volunteer Fire Department.

A private Graveside Service is being held at a later date at Dutton Cemetery.

