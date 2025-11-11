Obituary: Warren "Bud" Moore

Lt. Col. Warren “Bud” Allen Moore (Ret.) passed away on November 1, 2025. He was born on January 27, 1939, in East Alton, Illinois, to Forrest Robert Moore and Lola Pearl Ramsay Moore. His father, a Pearl Harbor hero and Fire Chief of Ford Island during the attack on December 7, 1941, continued his Navy service through Midway and the Pacific, while Lola raised Bud and his half-brother, Jim Cook. After the war, the family settled in Concord, California, where Bud attended Mount Diablo High School. A gifted athlete, he played football and swam competitively before earning a scholarship at Oregon State University.

Bud married Sharon Louise Minton, and together they welcomed daughter Karen and sons James and Richard. Following graduation, Bud entered the U.S. Air Force through ROTC, serving first at McGuire AFB, New Jersey, then at Minot AFB, North Dakota. His leadership and technical expertise led him into the missile program and later to Vietnam, where he served in a classified intelligence role coordinating with the CIA. His unit operated in hazardous conditions, and his bravery in the field earned him deep respect from his peers and superiors alike.

After returning home, Bud continued his distinguished Air Force career at Malmstrom and Randolph Air Force Bases. He later married Kathleen “Kathy” Virginia Brown and adopted her sons, Michael and Kevin. Bud retired as Vice Wing Commander and Director of Operations of the 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron, Malmstrom AFB, Montana, under Strategic Air Command. Following retirement, Bud ran a barley farm near Great Falls, Montana, and later worked for Martin Marietta Aerospace in California.

His final move was to Billings, Montana, in 2023, where he passed away at a local hospital from complications related to his military service-connected injuries.

Bud was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathleen “Kathy” Moore; his son, Michael Moore (Jeanette Hammonds); his parents, Forrest Robert Moore and Lola Pearl Ramsay Moore; and his half-brother, James “Jim” Cook. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Flagg; and sons, James “Jim” Moore (Deborah), Richard Moore (Justine), and Kevin Moore (Dolly). He also leaves behind grandchildren, Corey, Joshua, Nicholas, Allyson, Lauren, Brodie, and Harlow Moore; Jackson and Broderick Flagg; Haley and Logan Mills; and great-grandchildren, Graham and Greyson Moore. Bud’s legacy of honor, integrity, and love will live on through his family and all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel in Great Falls, Montana. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery.

The family of Warren “Bud” Moore would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the caregivers, friends, and loved ones who supported Bud and his family during this difficult time.

