Obituary: Wayne Agee

Wayne Roy Agee, a beloved husband, storyteller, and cattle enthusiast, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2025, at the age of 85. Born on January 15, 1940, in Choteau, Montana, and raised in the close-knit community of Dupuyer, Wayne graduated from Valier High School in 1958.

On July 17, 1964, he married the love of his life, Denise, and together they shared a lifetime filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.

Wayne held various jobs throughout his life, but his true passion lay in working with his cattle, which he took great pride in. He had a quick wit and a wonderful sense of humor that always kept those around him entertained.

Wayne was known for his love of tinkering with old machinery and was rarely seen without a project in the works. He had a talent for spinning tales of the "good old days," which brought joy and nostalgia to those who gathered around him.

Wayne will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Denise Agee, who stood by his side through all of life's adventures. He is also survived by his daughters, Claudette (Detta) Clayborn of Havre, LeeAnn (Gary) Farinas of Havre; Grandchildren, Melissa Clayborn, Shannon Clayborn, Heather Durbin, Beau Durbin, Ashleigh Farinas, Grace Farinas, Mystic Farinas, Wayne Durbin, Jayden Durbin, Raella Durbin, Ilah Durbin, Riley Durbin, Hayden Grace Neville; the bonus kids, Jim Whetham, Cody Whetham, Brandon Whetham, Brian Mook, Steffie Haux, Amanda Whetham; numerous nieces and nephews; cousins; and many great and helpful friends.

