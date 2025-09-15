Obituary: Wayne Buchanan Hunt Jr.

Wayne Buchanan Hunt was born July 3, 1942, in Havre, MT. He graduated from high school in 1960. Wayne entered the Montana Air National Guard while taking classes at Great Falls School of Technology.

He met the love of his life Shari Yadon while going to Montana State University in Bozeman. They were married soon after graduation in 1966. They had three wonderful children and raised them in Trego, MT before moving to Glendive, MT.

Wayne had many interesting jobs including, hotel manager, machinist, gemologist, and petroleum delivery driver. His last job was through Experience Works helping others find work.

Throughout his life Wayne enjoyed the outdoors, including fishing, camping, canoeing, and kayaking. The Missouri River was his home away from home. He was an avid hunter. His trophy animals include: a record book mountain lion, a big horn sheep, bear, elk, and deer.

Through it all he had a close relationship with God, his Lord and Savior. Helping others less fortunate was his passion that he continued until his last days. Although Wayne will be missed by many, his generous spirit lives on in all the people he helped.

Wayne is survived by his children, Shaunna Privratsky of ND, Brian (Jennifer) Hunt of WA, and Cameron Hunt of MT; his four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; beautiful wife, Sharon; son-in-law, Wade Privratsky; and many loved pets and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to the Great Falls Rescue Mission. Wayne was made an honorable member from his donations over the years.

