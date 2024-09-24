Obituary: Wayne E. Turville

Wayne Edward Turville 85, passed away due to natural causes at the Big Sandy Medical Center on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. Wayne was born on December 23, 1938, to Richard & Lela Turville, joining his sisters, Marjorie and Lois.

Wayne was raised on the family farm on the Fairfield Bench, graduating from Power High School. He married Verlie (Maas) in June 1969. They were blessed with five children – Marcia, Michele, Pamela, Steven and Teresa.

Wayne held various jobs throughout his life. He worked on the family farm, delivered potatoes, a grader operator for Teton County, liquor store manager/clerk, and farm hand.

Wayne enjoyed the outdoors – hunting, fishing, camping, picnicking and gardening. He loved spending time with his family whether it was playing games on a Sunday afternoon or starting a random water fight in the kitchen.

Later in life, he liked playing pinochle and various other activities with his friends at the Sunshine Trail Lodge in Dutton and the Big Sandy Medical Center.

