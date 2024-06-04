Obituary: Wayne Joseph Robinson

Wayne Joseph Robinson, aged 62, passed away on May 29, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana. Wayne was born on February 21, 1962, to Joe and Lucille Robinson in Great Falls, Montana.

He earned an Associate degree from Helena Vo-Tech in welding technology. Wayne worked as a welder for four years and then enlisted with the MTANG. During his 28 years of service as an Aircraft Technician, he transitioned from the Aircraft Fuel Shop to be a Munitions Specialist. He was deployed to Panama, Saudi Arabia, Hawaii, Iraq, and Korea. Wayne was extremely proud to serve his country. He retired honorably in December of 2014 as a Master Sergeant.

Following his retirement, he returned to a past passion of driving fertilizer trucks for area farmers during the seeding season by working part time for Helena Ag (Kernaghan’s). Wayne always looked forward to being outdoors, but he always had a special fondness for the mountains.

Wayne was always ready to lend a helping hand to a friend in need. He was involved with the Big Sky Apantao Ministry. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, and was constantly searching for a good deal. He loved spending time with family at their cabin on Holter Lake and greatly enjoyed doing anything with and for his grandchildren.

He is survived by his Wife, JoAnn Robinson of Great Falls, MT; Son, Corey (Jackie) Robinson of Great Falls, MT; Daughter, Emily (Nolan) Holmquist of Great Falls, MT; Sisters, Carol Robinson and Rita (Ron) Staley both of Great Falls, MT; Brother, Kirk Robinson, of Great Falls, MT; and Grandchildren, Blake Robinson and Evelynn Robinson of Great Falls, MT.

